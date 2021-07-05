Family displaced after Fourth of July house fire in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — A family of four was displaced after a late night house fire on the Fourth of July.

The fire started just after 10:00p.m. on Lakewood Village Drive in Antioch.

Video from viewer Charlie Saunier shows firefighters battling flames as they ripped through the roof of the home.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, initial calls to the scene included neighbors hearing the sound of gunshots, then bullets entering an adjacent home. Soon, Metro dispatchers were told that a house was on fire and the fire was spreading.

NFD said crews had to wait for Metro Nashville police officers to clear the scene as safe before firefighters could enter. Once they could, they found the two-story home was fully involved.

Two adults and two children who lived in the home are now displaced.

The Red Cross was called to help the family.

No one was injured.