Family displaced by Hendersonville fire

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. — A family of four has been displaced in an overnight fire in Hendersonville. Thankfully no one was injured.

Hendersonville firefighters arrived to find the home on 105 Wayne Court engulfed in flames at 3:15 Friday morning. The Sumner County Fire Buffs, a volunteer firefighter organization, helped battle the blaze.

The Red Cross is assisting the family with temporary lodging for the family. Fire investigators will work to determine the cause of the fire.

A social media post from the fire department thanked staff and volunteers for "the work they do so our citizens can rest at night."