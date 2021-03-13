Family displaced following early Saturday morning fire in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — A family of three is displaced following an apartment fire in Brentwood early Saturday morning.

The Franklin Fire Department says crews were dispatched to The Landings of Brentwood apartments on Landings Drive around 2:45 a.m.

When responders entered the apartment, they found heavy smoke. The fire had already been extinguished by a resident by the time they arrived.

The new parents who live at the apartment were spending their first night with their daughter there, after bringing her home from the hospital yesterday. They went to bed and forgot to turn off the stove after using it to sterilize baby bottles.

When the fire started, the apartment's smoke alarms went off, waking the family. The male resident worked to extinguish the flames, while the female resident evacuated with their baby and called 911.

Before it was put out, the fire managed to spread to the microwave and kitchen cabinets above the stove.

Two Franklin police officers acquired formula, diapers and other needed baby supplies for the family.

The Red Cross and apartment management are helping the family with living arrangements.

Damage to the apartment building is estimated at $15,000.