Watch
News

Actions

Family displaced following Rutherford County house fire Friday afternoon

items.[0].image.alt
Rutherford County Fire and Rescue
The home on Delbridge Road following the fire.
Delbridge Road House Fire - 040321
Posted at 10:21 AM, Apr 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-03 11:21:55-04

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Multiple fire crews worked together to extinguish a house fire in Rutherford County Friday afternoon.

Rutherford County Fire and Rescue (RCFR) was joined by the Christiana Volunteer Fire Department, Rutherford County EMS and the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office in their response to the fire on Delbridge Road around 4 p.m.

When the crews arrived, they found the home with heavy smoke and fire emanating from the back.

"Fire crews were met with poor visibility conditions, but did an excellent job locating the fire and containing it to the floor where it originated," said Lt. Andy Haston.

No injuries were reported in this fire; however, the family living in the home is displaced. RCFR says they declined assistance from the Red Cross because they have a strong support group to which they can turn.

The fire was determined by investigators to be accidental.

Delbridge Road House Fire - 040321
The home on Delbridge Road following the fire.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast