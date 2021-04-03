Family displaced following Rutherford County house fire Friday afternoon

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Multiple fire crews worked together to extinguish a house fire in Rutherford County Friday afternoon.

Rutherford County Fire and Rescue (RCFR) was joined by the Christiana Volunteer Fire Department, Rutherford County EMS and the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office in their response to the fire on Delbridge Road around 4 p.m.

When the crews arrived, they found the home with heavy smoke and fire emanating from the back.

"Fire crews were met with poor visibility conditions, but did an excellent job locating the fire and containing it to the floor where it originated," said Lt. Andy Haston.

No injuries were reported in this fire; however, the family living in the home is displaced. RCFR says they declined assistance from the Red Cross because they have a strong support group to which they can turn.

The fire was determined by investigators to be accidental.