Family Dollar Employee Arrested For Shooting Shoplifter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Family Dollar clerk was charged with shooting a shoplifter Wednesday night.
According to an arrest report from Metro Nashville Police, a man was caught stealing two lighters from the Family Dollar Store on North Jefferson Street Wednesday afternoon.
An employee chased the shoplifter out of the store, where he shot the the man in the foot.
Investigators said Devereaux Evans admitted to the shooting after they reviewed surveillance video that showed him hiding the gun inside the store.
Under Tennessee law, there is no self-defense argument that can be made for chasing an unarmed thief from a store and opening fire.
Evans was charged with felony aggravated assault. The shoplifter was taken to the hospital, and was expected to be charged with misdemeanor theft.