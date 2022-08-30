Family faces strokes, terminal cancer, loss of home to fire

PARSONS, Tenn. (WTVF) — Whenever we're faced with a life-changing tragedy, we need the support of others. One Decatur County family is dealing with three major tragedies in the span of just a few months.

"I love the people who live up and down this road," said Latisha Cooper. "I love this place here."

Iron Hill Road in Parsons is where Cooper's had many of the best moments of her life, like meeting her fiance, Jamie Yaw. But in the past six months, this home has also seen the very hardest days of Cooper's life.

"March 1, I had multiple strokes and 24 seizures in the same day," she said.

Cooper was only beginning her recovery when she got the news about her father Joe Gossett.

"In June, we found out he has pancreatic cancer, and it's spread to his liver," she said. "They have given him six months to live."

On top of expenses for her father and her own health, last week, Cooper's home caught fire.

"He seen some smoke coming out of my son's room," Cooper said, referring to Yaw.

"I went back there, and you could feel the heat," Yaw said.

"A big black cloud just comes out of the room, his whole room was engulfed in flames," Cooper continued.

"Just five minutes later, the fire had completely encompassed the whole roof," Yaw said.

"I thank God my son wasn't home when this happened," said Cooper. "I don't know what I would've done if he would've been at home. I couldn't bare to lose my baby. If I'd lost him, I don't think I could handle it."

"Down on this end is where the fire actually started," Yaw said, walking to one end of the house. "The fire department believes an outlet right here sparked up. It basically engulfed this room by the time we knew what happened."

"We didn't have no insurance on the place because it was my grandmother's land," said Cooper. "It's like a nightmare we can't wake up from. Everything we own, all of our clothing, all of our memories, everything has been burnt up in that fire."

The people of Iron Hill Road are stepping up, just like Cooper knew they would, donating clothes and baked goods for some upcoming sales to help with expenses.

"Growing up, I've seen some strong women, but in my opinion, she's the very definition of strength with everything she's going through," Yaw said, referring to Cooper. "I don't think I could have chosen better. God sent her to me, and the way I see it, God ain't gonna make a mistake. She's a lot stronger than I thought anyone could be."

If you'd like to help this family, visit their GoFundMe page. Cooper can be reached at 731-733-0234.