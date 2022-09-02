Family fights for an arrest one year after William Tucker Jr. was killed in hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Time has marked one year since William Tucker Jr. was killed while walking in East Nashville.

His grieving family said their wounds will not heal until there's an arrest.

Known as Phoenix to those who loved him, Tucker Jr. was a friend, son, brother and uncle. He loved music, art, his family and his life.

But at just 32, his life was tragically cut short.

"We love you forever, and you are never forgotten. It's not a day that goes by that we don't think about you, and we don't yearn for you," said his younger sister Tierra Hall. "Out of 29 years living, I never met somebody with a heart like my brother’s. He was so giving to the point I couldn't stand, like I couldn't stand it."

Sept. 2 will always have a different meaning for this family.

Metro Nashville Police Department officers are still looking to identify a driver in the hit-and-run crash that claimed his life.

Police said officers were called to Eastland Avenue near Mitchell Road just after 2 a.m. and found him in the roadway.

The family said they thought the pain would become manageable with time, but with no answers and no arrests, they said the hurt is still here.

"I feel like I woke up this morning, and I felt everything that I felt a year ago from now," Hall said. "I'm still mad. I'm still angry. I'm still sad. I'll still hurt. It's just an everyday thing."

Sharonda Lyons was looking forward to being reunited with her son after years of being apart.

She never imagined it would be like this.

"I just miss him. I didn’t get to see him in four years. I didn’t get to hug him or kiss him. When I did see him, it was at the funeral home."

The family said they will continue to fight until an arrest is made.

"If you know, just come forward so we can have peace so my son can have justice," Lyons said. "Right now, I'm not at peace because I don't know who did this. And you know who you are and you need to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

The family is also asking neighbors to check their doorbell cameras for footage from that night that could possibly help police as well.