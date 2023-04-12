Family fights for justice two years after the murder of three-year-old Jamayla Marlowe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was two years ago April 12 when a 2-year-old was injured and 3-year-old died getting caught in the crossfire of a shoot-out.

Wednesday is a day Anyette Marlowe will never forget. It was the day that changed her life forever. She is still mourning the death of her 3-year-old daughter. The two children were both caught in the crossfire when police said people started shooting at the Cumberland View Apartments.

"She was my daughter. She was my best friend. She was a sister. She was a grandchild," said Marlowe. "Jamayla was one of a kind, something that I never get back. I know I can't replace a child, but the feeling that she gave me is something that I never get from anybody else that walks this earth."

Metro Nashville Police Department detectives charged Thomas Winston Jr., 25, with murder in the death of Jamayla. He is facing several other charges. Winston has been in jail, but the family says he's been actively working to get his bonds reduced.

According to the Davidson County District Attorney's Office, Winston had a motion last year to reduce his $500,00 bond, and it was granted by a judge against their wishes to $250,000.

Now he's asking the judge to reduce his bond again.

"It’s literally the same thing for the past two years — like the incident happened and it was court. And then her one-year mark, it was court," Marlowe said. "And now yesterday I got a phone call that he's trying to go to court again for a bond reduction."

Marlowe says there's no reason Winston should even have a bond and she'll do everything she can to keep him behind bars.

"That's ridiculous, and it's something that nobody should have to go through. But we all make choices and that was a choice that he made. He needs to be accountable and accept his consequences."

Under Tennessee law, every criminal suspect, except those facing a death penalty case, is constitutionally entitled to a bond. There are some exceptions to this, such as a violation of probation, or when the person is a fugitive from the law.