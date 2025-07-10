Family fights to preserve historic Black cemetery and school site from new development

COLLEGE GROVE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Williamson County family is working to save a historic plot of land with deep ties to their heritage as developers plan a new 70-plus home neighborhood in College Grove.

For the Hatcher family, the land represents more than just property – it's a connection to their ancestors and a piece of local Black history that they worry could be erased.

"Our farm has been in our family since 1903," said Marquinta Harvey a member of the Hatcher family.

In a landscape increasingly dominated by development, the Hatchers thank their ancestors for the picturesque landscape of their home still to this day.

"We're still out here. We're trying to preserve it and make sure we continue the legacy of agriculture, family and love."

They owe much of their College Grove farm to the patriarch of their family, Jasper Hatcher Sr., who remains a source of pride for his son.

"I kind of tear up and choke about it when I speak about it because he was a pillar in the community," Jasper Hatcher Jr. said.

"He makes me proud and set goals that I don't know if I'll ever be able to reach, but it gives me something to reach for," he added.

"If they develop it like they're planning to, it will be erased from the community for memory from all of our existence."

County leaders are considering moving forward with plans for a 70-plus home development on land where Hatcher's dad graduated with an 8th grade education. The property also holds a burial site and the former Allison AME church and school – significant landmarks for the local Black community.

Now, the land hardly reflects that history.

One commissioner wants to hear more input before making a decision, recognizing the historical significance of the site.

"It would be really awesome to bring the community in and restore this area and have everyone really understand the history better than to just let it go into repair and get developed," said Connor Valentine, a neighboring resident.

The Hatcher's story is bringing neighbors together to unite under one cause.

"I'd like to see that preserved," said Valentine.

"It's not that we're anti-development. It's how it occurs," Hatcher Jr. explained. "We wanna live in harmony."

The planning meeting for this development is in the works.

County commissioners said they'll likely delay further votes on the issue until next month.

