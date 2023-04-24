Family finds ways to honor young member killed in motorcycle crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A family is in mourning after a young motorcyclist died along a busy Madison roadway, when a car turned into his path.

Police said an unlicensed woman, Madison Ray was driving with her toddler in the backseat. Ray drove around cars waiting in a turn lane and crashed right into the path of a motorcyclist.

She grabbed her 2-year-old and took off and was later arrested at a nearby store.

That motorcyclist she hit was Elijah Whittington, 20.

"He always brought life into the room. He was always joking, always cutting up, always pranking," said Chris Welborn.

Whittington was young, but his pastor says he lived his life to the fullest. Welborn is the pastor at the Soul Revival Biker Church in Madison. He said Elijah came to the church last year to help with their media department and in no time Elijah was ready to preach the word.

"He had talked to man out of jumping off the bridge. And he took the time to actually turn it around, went back to help the guy because he knew what it was like to battle depression."

Welborn said Elijah always wanted to help, which is why he fit in so well with the church helping those with addiction, homelessness and mental health issues.

But Elijah's mission to serve was cut short.

"This came as such a surprise, but I still know God's going to use this and this is going to be the biggest testimony of Elijah's life."

Whittington was riding his motorcycle in Madison last week when a driver hit him.

Police say the suspect, Madison Ray, drove around cars that were waiting in the left turn lane to drive, and she turned left into the path of Elijah.

She was charged with vehicular homicide by recklessness, leaving the scene of a fatal cash, failure to render aid, aggravated child endangerment, and driving on a revoked license

"I just asked if people would show the biker some grace and understand just how charitable they are and giving they are loving they are," said Welborn.

Whiittington's mother, girlfriend and other members of his family placed a makeshift memorial at the scene of the crash.

The family has created a GoFundmeto help with Elijah's funeral expenses.

His funeral is scheduled for Sunday where there will an honor ride to the scene after the service.