Family fireworks business quickly pivots to new location after a flash flood literally washed them out

LEBANON, Tenn (WTVF) — A Middle Tennessee family's fireworks business suffered significant damage after flash flooding swept through their tent, destroying thousands of dollars in merchandise and equipment.

Jim and Cindy Logan were setting up their fireworks tent with their granddaughters when sudden flooding sent water pouring through their original location along Highway 109 in Lebanon.

"Just seeing so much stuff destroyed. All of our stuff that was on the ground. Both generators went underwater; it was that deep," Jim Logan said.

The family had to quickly evacuate the tent as water levels rose rapidly.

"Getting my granddaughters out of the tent, that scared me the most," Cindy Logan said.

It was one of their granddaughters who first noticed the severity of the flooding situation.

Jim estimates they lost between $5,000 and $10,000 worth of merchandise and equipment, with some fireworks literally floating away.

"We've seen products floating down the river. I said, 'Goodbye, somebody's going to get some free fireworks this year,'" Jim Logan said.

The financial hit comes at a particularly challenging time for fireworks vendors, who are already dealing with price increases.

"Due to the tariffs, and actually every year prices go up a little bit anyway; due to the tariffs, they're up a little higher," Jim said.

Despite the setback, the Logans have relocated their business to 429 College Street in Lebanon, where they're offering deals including buy-one-get-one promotions based on last year's prices, where you can mix and match products.

The family's fireworks tent will remain open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. through July 5.

The Logans say they offer several discounts for military members and those in law enforcement.

