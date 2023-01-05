Family, friends of hit-and-run victim are turning pain into purpose and a petition

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Last year was a deadly year for people walking in Nashville.

There were 49 pedestrian deaths in 2022, a big jump from the 37 deaths in 2021.

And people are saying enough.

LaTrica Edwards can't help but beam with joy when you ask her about the love of her life.

"She was a light so bright. Her smile was even brighter. Her laugh, she was a great person."

Cierra Burrage was a daughter, sister, girlfriend and best friend.

And at 35, she left this world too soon.

Edwards never thought their long chats would take place at her gravesite.

"I’m still in disbelief. I’m angry. Sometimes I’m way past angry."

The preliminary investigation shows that a red or burgundy SUV, believed to be a 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe, was traveling south on Oakwood Avenue at a high rate of speed prior to the collision.

Another motorist reported that they were in front of the SUV when they slowed to turn right onto Slaydon Drive and the SUV maneuvered into the northbound lane.

Cierra was crossing Oakwood Avenue and is believed to have been in the crosswalk when she was struck by the SUV.

The driver never stopped.

"Turn yourself in. Give us some closure. I don't care what she's looking like here that's not closure," Edwards said.

Now there’s a push to prevent anyone else who is walking from dying at that same intersection.

Cierra’s friends and family are starting a petition to get the city to put a four-way stop sign on this corner.

"No one else needs to feel this if we cannot find the person who did it. If we can't find the truck that hit her, then at least let's start putting the preventative measures in place to get it taken care of now," Edwards said.

Edwards is turning her pain into purpose.

She is trying to get more than 1,500 signatures to submit the plan to Metro Council.

"I know with doing this I'm doing the right thing."

Anyone with information about this fatal crash or the suspect Tahoe, which will have front-end damage, including a missing grill, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.