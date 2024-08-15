Family looking for help after 3-year-old toddler hit in Cookeville

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Cookeville toddler is still on life support Thursday after he was hit by a car on 12th Street last Saturday.

The 3-year-old was badly injured, and he no longer has brain activity.

His family said they plan to donate the boy's organs since they don't expect him to survive those injuries.

A GoFundMe was started to help his family. You can donate now by tapping this link.

