Family loses 2 pets in Madison house fire

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A family in Madison lost 2 of their pets in a house fire in Madison on Sunday.

Nashville Fire crews responded to what was initially an outside fire call near the 1300 block of Coreland Drive. When they arrived they found a nearby house in flames.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but unfortunately could not save the family's dog and cat.

None of the family members who lived in the house were inside during the fire and no one was injured.

The cause of the house fire is still under investigation.