Watch
News

Actions

Family member finds relative dead in Rutherford County mobile home fire

items.[0].image.alt
WTVF
generic - fire truck
Posted at 2:56 PM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 15:56:46-04

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A family member discovered remains Tuesday morning of a person killed in a house fire in Rutherford County.

The fire happened in the 1300 block of Murray Kittrell Road.

Flooding was found around the mobile home due to a water main break.

The Rutherford County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the fire to determine how it happened.

Multiple law enforcement agencies including the ATF, TBI and La Vergne Police Department responded to the fire along with Rutherford County Fire Rescue.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap