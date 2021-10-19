Family member finds relative dead in Rutherford County mobile home fire

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A family member discovered remains Tuesday morning of a person killed in a house fire in Rutherford County.

The fire happened in the 1300 block of Murray Kittrell Road.

Flooding was found around the mobile home due to a water main break.

The Rutherford County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the fire to determine how it happened.

Multiple law enforcement agencies including the ATF, TBI and La Vergne Police Department responded to the fire along with Rutherford County Fire Rescue.