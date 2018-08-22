Family Members Remember East Nashville Shooting Victim Brandon Teal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The father of Brandon Teal remembered his son's adventurous spirit and love of life during a press conference in front of the make-shift memorial where he was shot and killed.

Teal was one of three people that were killed in a violent crime spree in Nashville.

He and Jaime Sarrantonio were shot and killed outside of the Cobra bar in East Nashville on Aug. 17. They were among four people who had just walked from the bar to a nearby convenience store for snacks when they were robbed and shot.

"He didn't have a bad bone in his body...one hell of a son," said his father, Bart Teal.

He went on to describe Brandon's giving spirit, saying "everybody said he would give the shirt off his back if you asked for it. That's just how kind hearted he was."