Family mourns 1-year-old baby killed in domestic-related shooting

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 1-year-old boy, Jeriko Logue, has become the latest victim of gun violence after police say he was shot multiple times by his mother's boyfriend, Marquavious Hampton, on Jan. 27.

Murfreesboro police said the incident began with an argument over loud music being played by Jeriko's mother. The dispute escalated into a physical altercation, leading to Hampton shooting Jeriko while he was seated in a stroller. Jeriko’s mother, who tried to shield her son, was also shot in the hand.

Hampton fled the scene and later took his own life when he was located by law enforcement in Williamson County.

Jeriko’s grandmother, Lucretia Logue, spoke through tears, devastated by the loss of her first grandson.

“They took everything, I mean, everything from me. I don’t even have any other words. They took my whole world,” she said. “I’m just lost. I don’t know what to do anymore.”

The family remembers Jeriko as a bright, joyful child with a big personality.

“He was always happy. He lit up the room with those bright eyes every time he came around. He just lit up our whole world,” said Lucretia. “He was my first grandson. It’s like my life is gone. It’s over.”

Jeriko’s cousin, Enashie Wise, expressed her disbelief at the cruelty of the act.

“How could somebody be so heartless to hurt a baby? He didn’t even have time to talk. He just learned how to walk.”

The shooting has left the family with many questions but few answers. Jeriko’s father is devastated by the loss of his only son, and Jeriko’s mother is recovering from her physical injuries but remains heartbroken.

In the wake of this tragedy, Lucretia Logue is determined to honor Jeriko’s memory by speaking out against gun violence.

“I want to honor him by trying to stop gun violence and getting these guns off the street,” she said. “People with mental issues need to seek help, and people in domestic relationships definitely need to reach out and get help.”

The shooting remains under investigation by Murfreesboro Police. The family has set up a GoFundMeto assist with medical and funeral expenses as they navigate this heartbreaking loss.

