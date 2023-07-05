Family of 16-year-old killed in Nashville set to protest police investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The family of a 16-year-old who was shot and killed while driving his car will be protesting against police on Wednesday.

The shooting happened in January, but the family of 16-year-old Alex Delgado said they are still without answers.

Friday will mark six months since Delgado was shot in the head while driving on Harding Place in South Nashville. Police say he pulled into the parking lot of an IHOP after he was shot. The family says the last six months have been hard with no updates and countless nights of hoping for an arrest.

Delgado's father, Aniceto Lara-Hernandez, says they will meet at the IHOP at 3 p.m. for a walk in his memory.

They say this will also bring awareness to the local community to speak up if they've heard anything in the course of this investigation.

Police are still hoping for someone to come forward to help in the search after they initially sent out a picture of someone wanted for questioning. There's been no update from police since that post on January 11th.

The family says they plan to host an event every year moving forward in memory of Alex. Police say anyone with information in this should call Crime Stoppers to help the family get some answers.

You can remain anonymous.