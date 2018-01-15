Family Of 4 Killed In Hardin County House Fire

SAVANNAH, Tenn. - Authorities confirmed a family of four was killed in a house fire in Hardin County.

The fire happened at a home in the 8400 block of Highway 203 in Savannah around 1:20 a.m. Sunday.

Officials said they had the fire under control within 30 minutes; however, they confirmed four people were inside at the time, and no one made it out.

The victims have been identified as Jamie and Robyn Franks, along with a nine-year-old boy and a three-year-old girl.

Fire crews reported all four victims were found in two bedrooms, where one child was in the bed.

The cause of the fire remained under invitation with the State Fire Marshal and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. It was unknown if the home had smoke alarms.