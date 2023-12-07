Family of 70-year-old hit and run victim is fighting for justice and safety

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In a heartbreaking incident over the weekend, Edward Day Sr. — a loving father of three, grandfather to nine, and great-grandfather to two — lost his life in a hit-and-run accident while walking home from a friend's house.

Edward Day II, says it's hard to properly grieve knowing the person who took his father's life is not in jail.

Day II says he will advocate for justice for his father who he says he'll miss very much.

"You know, just have somebody to talk to, you know, from a man's perspective. You know, that was my first man to talk to, you know, my first mentor."

Edward Day Sr., a passionate Cincinnati Bengals fan, spent Sundays with his family watching football and sharing his love for the game.

"Every Sunday we sat there, and we watched, you know, football all day and you know, he taught me about the game, gave me the love of the sport," said Day II.

However, these cherished moments have now become memories, as Edward Day Sr. became one of three victims in deadly pedestrian crashes that occurred over the weekend.

Two out of the three incidents were hit-and-run accidents, leaving families devastated and communities outraged.

Armesha Allen, Edward's granddaughter, expressed her frustration.

"The thing that is most infuriating to me is the fact that he had to go through it alone. Had that person stopped, at least he wouldn't have been alone."

The family, still grappling with the shock of the incident, has vowed to turn their pain into purpose.

"It is our plan to go to the courthouse to try and lobby for these changes. Because what if we had cameras? What if we had license plate readers? Like these things are important as Nashville continues to grow and develop. We have to put things in place that keep us safe," said Allen.

As crash investigators work diligently to identify the driver responsible, the family seeks justice for Edward Day Sr. and the other victims.

They have set up a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses and are urging anyone with information on the fatal crash to come forward by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.