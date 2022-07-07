Family of deadly hit-and-run victim in Nashville wants suspect to come forward

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Department fatal crash investigators are working to identify the hit-and-run driver involved in a two-car collision in late June at the intersection of 40th Avenue North and Albion Street.

The crash happened on June 26 at 8:15 p.m., when it claimed the life of Lasundra "Nicole" Rice, 41, who was the front-seat passenger in a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu being driven by her husband, Petrie Rice, 40, both of Nashville.

The preliminary investigation showed that the driver of a stolen Hyundai Genesis was traveling at a high rate of speed and attempted to brake. The Genesis could not stop before striking the passenger side of the Malibu.

"She was a real wife; she was like that TV-type wife."

Petrie Rice said his wife Nicole could do it all plus more.

She was a hairdresser, a wife and a mother.

"This woman, I never had a bond with nobody. Like that’s the only family I had right there," Rice said.

Rice said he and his wife were driving back home after picking up his nephew when he walked away with a broken arm and a broken heart.

"She was taken away from me like violently like them because of somebody else ignorance," Rice said.

The driver of the Hyundai was seen by a witness exiting the vehicle and walking away from the scene. He is described as a young black man with the first name of James.

The 17-year-old female passenger of the Hyundai was transported to Vanderbilt Pediatric Hospital with serious injuries.

Rice said they just want justice.

"At this time, I have no forgiveness in my heart, but I’m not saying it can’t happen, but the only thing I’m saying right now is I just want justice for my wife. You need to go on and turn yourself in," Rice said.

The Hyundai was reported stolen on April 23 from a sports bar in the 1300 block of Bell Road. The keys had been left in the car.

Anyone with information about the hit and run driver is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

