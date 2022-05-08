Family of deceased corrections officer creates GoFundMe page for memorial

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Sumner County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday the death of Corrections Officer Kimberly Marshall, who suffered an unexpected medical emergency on Wednesday while vacationing in Sevier County.

Marshall had served the corrections division since 2012, most recently in the Records Division.

Her family created a GoFundMe page to provide for funeral expenses and other general support necessities for her nearest loved ones and her young children.

At the time this article was written, $10,050 of the $15,000 goal have been raised so far.