Family of De’Terrius Smith wants his killers caught

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating the shooting death of De’Terrius Smith, 20. Smith fatally shot Wednesday outside the UPS facility at 3205 Whites Creek Pike Smith was an off-duty UPS security guard.

The investigation shows that Smith got off work and left the property just after 3 p.m. before returning at 4:21 p.m. A black Nissan Sentra driven by a woman with a man in the passenger seat arrived in the parking lot.

Police say the man from the Sentra got into Smith’s car. During the meeting between the two, Smith was shot. He exited his car and collapsed nearby. The man then got back into the Sentra and the woman drove him away.

UPS employees rendered aid to Smith. He was rushed by ambulance to Skyline Medical Center where he died.

Toreka Smith and Waddell Johnson are mourning the loss of their son De’Terrius Smith.

"He turned your frown into a smile, even on his bad days," said Toreka Smith. "You would never ever know because that's the type of loving person that he was."

Smith says she just can't stop thinking about the way her son died.

"The way that he died I just I me personally I hurt. My soul is on fire. My heart is so cold right now because I don't know if my son called out did he call out for his mother did he call out for his father? 35 Did he Did he gasp for air what? What was his final moments and what was he thinking? "

His parents say this was a senseless killing. Smith was expecting his first child next month.

"Here we are becoming grandparents, here in the next month or so and our grandson won't be able to see his father meet his father."

The nature of the meeting between Smith and the unidentified man, and the motive for the gunfire remain under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

