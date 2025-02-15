Family of hit-and-run victim fights for justice, two years after tragic loss

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This month marks two years since a family began their relentless fight for justice following the tragic death of 26-year-old Kimberly "Kim" Benezue, who was killed by a hit-and-run driver on February 4, 2023.

Kimberly, who was driving home to celebrate a friend's birthday, was struck by a car with the occupants fleeing the scene, leaving her with fatal injuries.

Angela Hudson, Kim's mother, remembers the last conversation with her daughter vividly.

“She said, ‘Okay, Mom, I gotta go. I’m taking a friend of mine out for her birthday,' and we hugged. She said, ‘I love you,’ and that was the last time I saw her,” Hudson said.

That night, Kim was behind the wheel on her way home when disaster struck. Just before 3 a.m., Metro Police Officers attempted to stop a 2020 Dodge Charger, which had been seen doing donuts in the middle of Dickerson Pike.

The Charger drove off from officers, who did not pursue it. Moments later, the car collided with Kim's vehicle at the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard, leading to her untimely death. The occupants of the Charger took off running, leaving Kimberly behind.

“I got a phone call at 5:30 in the morning,” Hudson said. “A phone call that nobody or no parent should ever have to receive.”

In the two years since Kim's death, Hudson has gone through an emotional journey of grief, frustration, and anger. She expressed her disappointment with the investigation, noting that she often had to be the one to reach out to detectives for updates.

“I contacted him on February 4 this year. Have you any results? They got the results, but nothing,” Hudson said.

The pain of losing her daughter was compounded by a lack of progress in the investigation. Hudson’s calls for justice intensified after learning that DNA and fingerprints recovered from the scene of the crash had to be resubmitted due to technical issues.

Despite the setbacks, Hudson’s resolve has only grown stronger.

She wants justice — not just for her but for her grandson, K.J.

Kim's family wants the public to understand that she was more than just a victim — she was a mother, a daughter, a cousin, and a niece.

Hudson is determined to ensure her daughter’s legacy is remembered, and she is committed to fighting for justice for Kim and the family she left behind.

Hope is not lost, as investigators continue to pursue leads. DNA and fingerprint evidence have been uploaded to the national database in hopes of identifying the individuals responsible for the hit-and-run.

Additionally, Crimestoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

Hudson remains resolute in her mission to bring justice to her daughter, keeping Kim’s memory alive as she fights for answers.

If you have any information regarding the case, please contact Metro Police or Crimestoppers at 615-742-7463.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelsey.gibbs@Newschannel5.com