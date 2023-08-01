Family of man killed in road rage shooting still waiting for justice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Almost seven years after a Nashville man was killed in a road rage related shooting while driving home on his lunch break, his killer remains on the run.

"I’m so lucky I got to spend 36 years with my best friend," said Jason Sparks, Chris Sparks' brother. "I’m glad his last year here was his best life, it really was. I wish he had lots more of them."

Chris Sparks moved to Nashville to be closer to his brother, sister-in-law, niece and nephew. He previously lived in Chicago where he worked as a chef and was a member of The Second City comedy club.

After living in Nashville for about a year, his life ended unexpectedly.

He was driving from Metro Center to his home in the Nations neighborhood for his lunch break and to take his dog for a walk. Near the intersection of Buchanan Street and Ed Temple Boulevard, Chris honked his horn at silver sedan. He exchanged words with the driver through the window, and then the driver fired two shots and took off.

"The car was last seen going down Buchanan Street," said Matthew Filter, a detective in the Metro Nashville Police Department's Cold Case-Homicide/Missing Persons unit. "Mr. Sparks died at the scene."

MNPD said the silver car had dark tinted windows and was possibly a Chevy Impala. Despite interviewing witnesses at the scene, no one was able to get a good description of the driver.

"We really need tips from the public," said Filter. "I’m sure that there are individuals out there who know who was involved in this."

News of Chris' death left his family heartbroken.

"That was a terrible night for me," recalled Jason Sparks. "I had to call both my parents and tell them my brother had been murdered."

Jason described his brother as brilliant, funny and always playing practical jokes. He was also a loving and attentive uncle to his niece and nephew.

"When I cleaned out his apartment, you could see the next presents he was going to give my kids," said Jason.

Jason said he is honoring his brother's memory by fighting for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence.

"I just want people to be safe," said Jason. "I don't want this to happen to other people. It's not just once incident. This is our new normal in Nashville."

Jason said he wants the person who killed his brother off the streets so they don't hurt anyone else.

"The thing that keeps me awake is someone in a silver Impala shot someone and took off," said Jason. "Who is to say that didn't happen again."

Chris' family is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information on Chris Sparks' murder is asked to contact the Metro Police Department Cold Case Unit at 615-862-7329, or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous.