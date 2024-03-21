Family of man who died at Midtown bar calls on lawmakers to toughen laws to make bars safer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The family of a man who died after police say he was assaulted by a security guard at a Midtown bar says laws need to change to keep people safer.

The family of Austin Turner released what they say is a call to action to make bars safer in Tennessee. They're petitioning lawmakers to push Dallas's Law further by adding more mandatory security surveillance cameras at bars, extending required training for security personnel, more collaboration with law enforcement and better security plans at bars.

This comes a month after Turner was involved in an altercation with 36-year-old Richard Cornelius, a licensed Tin Roof security guard outside of the bar on February 18th.

According to Metro Police, Austin was assaulted after he tried to re-enter the Tin Roof, and Cornelius didn't allow him back inside.

Court documents reveal Austin was struck by Cornelius and fell to the ground, unconscious. He remained there until an ambulance arrived. Doctors say Austin suffered a fractured skull and died days later. Cornelius is charged with aggravated assault. It's unclear if those charges will upgraded following Austin's death.

"We cannot stand by and allow one more innocent life to be lost due to excessive force by security officers. Our current laws and rules must be enhanced to protect the patron’s business owners and the security officers themselves. Our legislators should take steps this legislative session to pass an enhanced law to present to the Governor," the family said in a statement.

No new bills can be filed this legislative session, so any work on this law is still to come, but Austin's family is asking people to contact their elected officials to make them aware of this call to action.

"We call upon everyone to make their family, friends, and neighbors aware of this seriously important issue and ask them to make their voices heard as well. Let’s make sure that Austin Turner did not die in vain," the family stated.

We'll follow this story and keep you updated if lawmakers respond.