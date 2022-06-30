Family of murder victim Miles Slay makes a call to action to stop gun violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — More than a dozen shots were fired from a car at a man simply walking down the sidewalk Friday night, Nashville police said.

Since the beginning of the investigation, Metro Nashville Police Department detectives said they only have one lead into the death of Miles Slay. They said they are going off a surveillance photo of the car the shooters drove.

The lead detective said in a press conference Thursday said they have not learned of anything in Slay's background or recent interactions that would have been related to the shooting.

His family is saying the same.

"I am feeling all types of emotions. Of course, I'm mourning and saddened by the loss of my brother. But I'm infuriated with how he left due to senseless gun violence due to him walking to dinner on a street that my family is so familiar with," said Christina Slay, Miles's sister.

His death happened at 10:40 p.m. last Friday night when Slay was walking back from a restaurant on the sidewalk at the corner of 40th Avenue North and Charlotte Pike.

Police said the SUV being sought is a 2010 to 2014 light-colored beige, tan or gold GMC Denali. The passenger side brake light on the vehicle was not working Friday night.

Detectives said a person in the rear passenger seat of the SUV started firing more than a dozen rounds at Slay just after the SUV passed him.

They said in cases like this, they would normally have numerous tips, but at this point they have zero.

The motive for the shooting death has not been determined.

"All indications are that this is just a senseless, true victim," said MNPD Detective Christopher Cote. "He was walking, returning back to the restaurant. All indications are he keeps to himself. He's he would never even have words with anybody on the street. It's just not his personality. So I guess it's pretty very difficult to determine what the motive was for this."

Slay's family is calling on the gun violence across the city and country to stop.

"My brother was gunned down, and he didn't even get a chance to look at the vehicle. They just shot him like an animal, so it should be a call to action," said Slay. "If you have sons daughters, brothers, sisters, if you're a from this community and you say nothing, you do nothing. Then we are enablers to this behavior."

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help raise money for a reward to lead to an arrest.

Anyone with information about the GMC Denali and/or the persons inside it is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 at any time. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.