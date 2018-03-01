Family Of Murdered Father Still Searching For Answers
8:00 PM, Feb 28, 2018
Share Article
COLUMBIA, Tenn. - A Williamson County father was found shot to death last year, but police have had very few leads in the case and they along with family asked for anyone with information to come forward.
Trevor Armstrong, who was disabled, was found shot multiple times in a dirt driveway in a remote area of Williamson County in August.
His aunt, Samantha Woodson sat between two Columbia Police investigators during a press conference Wednesday in hopes that refreshing the case will lead to answers.
Armstrong had no criminal history and family said there was no apparent reason why someone would target him.
Each family member wore red since it was Trevor's favorite color. They said they haven't been able to truly rest knowing that his murderer has gone free.
Anyone with information about his death was asked to call the Columbia Police Department or Crime Stoppers.