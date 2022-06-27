NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are looking for the person who shot and killed Jami Jamar Bell, 23, Saturday morning.

He was a young father, a son, friend and fiance, and he was murdered before he had a chance to get off the Greyhound bus in Nashville.

Little one-year-old Kamariauna is taking her first few steps in the world, but unfortunately, her father won't be there to see her walk tall.

"He loved her; he loved her a lot. He was on his way back down here because she started walking, and [he] wanted to be back here to see her first steps and all that stuff. Always called to try to see what she was doing if/when he could," said Krissiauna﻿ Shell.

Shell said Jami Bell was on his way to see his daughter.

But Jami never made it off the Greyhound bus he took because he was shot and killed, and the family wants to know why.

Metro Nashville police said it happened just before midnight Saturday.

Witnesses said the bus came to a stop, and the driver was making announcements when a shot went off.

The gunman begin yelling for people to get out of the way as he ran down the aisle and off the bus.

Passengers said they didn't even hear arguing before the shooting.

Now, police are searching for the suspect, but he could be anywhere.

"We don't know if this is somebody from Nashville, from Florida, from Alabama, from, you know, Kentucky, Washington — you know, anywhere," said Shell.

Jami's family just wants justice for his daughter.

"Somebody knows that guy. Somebody knows him and it's going to come out, so it has — I feel like it needs — to go everywhere," Shell said.

They also want to see safety changes coming from Greyhound, like metal detectors.

Shell said a loaded weapon should have never made its way on that bus.

"He wouldn't be dead right now if there were metal detectors there, anything stopping people from getting on the bus with guns or knives or anything."

We reached out to Greyhound and so far haven't received a response.

MNPD said there is a video of the suspect running from the scene, but it is not being released at this time due to the active investigation. Homicide detectives are pursuing strong leads.

A GoFundMe account has been made to help with funeral expenses.