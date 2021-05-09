Family of student shot in Midtown seeks justice in shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The family of a student who was shot over the weekend wants answers and they're offering a big reward for help.

Someone shot 26-year-old Lamont "Frankie" James late Saturday outside the WKND Hang Suite club on Church Street.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. After numerous surgeries, he faces a long recovery.

Family members and friends, many of whom flew in from his hometown of Los Angeles, gathered on Friday to ask for help. They said James received his master's degree and hopes to also get a Ph.D.

"But my nephew, who is a good Samaritan, who is always helping other people, who that night chose to help somebody who was getting beat up, brutally beat up, was affected and is fighting for his life right now," said Keisha Daniels, James' aunt.

The family said James was simply trying to break up a fight when he was shot.

An anonymous donor is offering $10,000 dollars for help finding the shooter.