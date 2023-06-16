Family of TSU student says she was left for dead in the middle of the road.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A homicide investigation is underway after the family of a TSU student says she was left for dead in the middle of the road by her friends.

Officials say Mia Kanu was visiting family for the summer in Southfield Michigan during the time of this tragic accident where she was found in the road with severe head trauma early in the morning on June 3rd.

Her mother says the most shocking part of her daughter's death is trying to understand where Kanu's friends were when her daughter was left in the road.

"I want to know what happened, and if they were with friends why wouldn't they call 911.," said Kanu's mother Bianca Vanmeter.

Southfield police say the circumstances are unclear as to how she died but this case is being investigated as a homicide. Police say she was at a party earlier that night with her friends.

"She was with her friends. From my understanding was thrown out or fallen out of a vehicle. She was left there," said Vanmeter.

Kanu was a senior at TSU and hoped to become a veterinarian when she finished school. We’ve also learned that she worked at Richland Animal clinic in west Nashville.

Her family said she had a deep love for animals. TSU sent NewsChannel 5 this statement:

TSU is deeply saddened over the passing of Mia Kanu and send our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends. Mia is remembered as energetic and hardworking, with an immense love for animals. She conducted research, as a Dean’s Scholar, at the campus Agricultural Research and Extension Center in the field of Food and Animal Science. Mia will always be a TSU tiger.

The investigation is ongoing.