Family of shooting victim calls for justice after teens are arrested for murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Alex Presley was last seen alive in his driveway six months ago and police say he was shot and killed by two teens. The suspects are now in custody, but Presley's family says the pain lives on.

Peyton Trotter says that was the last day she saw and spoke to her 34-year-old fiancé.

"Everything was going fine; he was off work. He was going to hang out with a friend, and I did t know he was sitting in the car for a minute," said Trotter.

"I heard one shot and I waited a minute and tried to call him, and he didn’t answer."

Metro Nashville Police say Presley, who is a father and a veteran with the Army National Guard, was shot and killed outside his Weaver Drive home near Murfreesboro Pike on November 16, 2020. They found Alex's body nearby inside his running car on School Lane.

MNPD officials say on Thursday 17-year-old Jonathan Morales-Perez was stopped by police for a traffic violation where officers found seven guns.

Metro Nashville Police Jonathan Morales-Perez

Metro Nashville Police Police say seven guns were recovered after Jonathan Morales-Perez's arrest.

Morales-Perez admitted to detectives that he as well as another teen, 17-year-old Oswaldo Corado-Callejas, were involved in Alex's death in November and the killing of Lee Turner Jr. a month later.

MNPD Oswaldo Corado-Callejas

Photo: MNPD

"Every day, any shooting I hear, anything, It breaks my heart," said Trotter.

Trotter is calling for peace for her family and other victims of gun violence.

"Just to see if justice can be done, and seeing that they are getting taken care of, that they get sentence what they're supposed to, and get the justice that we deserve," she said.

Corado-Callejas was arrested a few hours after Turner’s murder and remains in juvenile detention. Paperwork charging him with Presley’s homicide is being filed.

Morales-Perez is charged at juvenile detention with two counts of criminal homicide and one count of unlawful gun possession.