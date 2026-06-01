Family of WSM Radio's Bill Cody asks for prayers, says he needs a double transplant

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) (WTVF) — The family of longtime host of WSM Radio's Coffee, Country, and Cody, Bill Cody, is asking for prayers as he awaits a double transplant.

Cody's daughter said he was admitted to the ICU three weeks ago in heart and kidney failure. Now, doctors have determined a double transplant is only path for survival.

In the post to WSM Radio's social media, his daughter said his heart's strength deteriorated and Cody is on ECMO.

Family is hopeful over the next two days he will regain strength and qualify for a transplant. The transplant team will is scheduled to meet Tuesday.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at megan.scarano@newschannel5.com