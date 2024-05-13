Family of young boy swept in storm drain 'praying for a miracle' in latest update on his condition

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A family says it's worse case scenario for their young son who was injured after last week's severe weather. The community continues to come together for Asher Sullivan.

Asher's father, Rutherford County Director of Schools Dr. Jimmy Sullivan, says Asher is not in imminent danger, but at this point recovery does not seem possible. He says they have some impossible decisions to make in the next few days that no parents should have to face.

Despite what they're seeing, they are still holding on to all hope against all odds.

Sunday, the family shared an update on his conditions.

"All positive neurological signs that they were seeing have stopped. An MRI shows part of the brain herniating into his brain stem, and severe damage to just about all areas of his brain."

The family is only asking for prayers for their young son. Rutherford County Schools are asking people to wear blue and green on Monday, Asher's favorite colors.

Asher Sullivan is 10 years old. He was playing with friends in the water on the day of the storms. While neighbors were helping clean up, picking up debris and other things, Asher was swept into a storm drain by accident. His father — Dr. Jimmy Sullivan, Director of Rutherford County Schools — said he emerged in a drainage ditch and CPR was administered quickly after. They were able to establish his heartbeat, but the damage was still substantial, according to Dr. Sullivan. Since then, Asher has been in the hospital with severely damaged lungs and little brain activity. The community is rallying behind Asher and his family in this tough time. A prayer vigil was held for Asher the day after his accident. "Today we are coming to lift them up in prayer and to remember them and we are very grateful again for your presence and for your support. And we ask that you continue over the next following days to remember Asher and the entire Sullivan family," said Karen V. Knox, a former teacher and friend of the Sullivans, at the vigil. More recently, his friends held a community baseball game for him — in honor of one of his favorite sports — to raise money for his family and to remember him while he is in the hospital. There is a GoFundme set up for the family if you want to help them in this tragic situation.