Family offers $25K reward for help in Chris Sparks murder case

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — It's been five years this week since someone shot and killed Chris Sparks in an apparent road rage incident.

Metro Nashville Police officials said on September 28, 2016, a road rage incident turned deadly when one of the drivers fired shots through the car door near Ed Temple Boulevard and Buchanan Street.

Officials said 36-year-old Chris Sparks was killed when he was shot in the midsection. Officers said he was shot during an apparent verbal argument with occupant(s) of a second vehicle while driving.

"He honked at the wrong person and that person started yelling at him and my brother started yelling at the other person, and people saw them go from Clarksville Pike to this intersection right here at Ed Temple and Buchanan," said his brother Jason Sparks. "As he stopped at the intersection, the person in the Impala shot two shots into my brother's car and just drove off down Buchanan."

Jason Sparks said his brother only lived in Nashville for one year and that he was looking forward to his new job and spending time with his family.

"They took my brother from me and my kids' uncle. And somebody who's very important to us," Jason Sparks said.

Police say witnesses told them the shooter was in a silver Chevy Impala.

"I just want to know that they're not going to hurt somebody else. Yeah, and I mean, like you said, it's been five years we've got a $25,000 reward and nothing, went to cold case like that. We haven't heard back from the police in years," Jason Sparks said.

It's not the only cold case he thinks about.

"Ryan Trent, who also moved from Knoxville just like my brother one year before they were both killed on September 28, 2016. And they still don't know who killed him either," he said.

This is why he's asking the public for help to make sure this doesn't happen to another family.

"I can't imagine that somebody could do that over just a driving incident and drive away and not do it again," Jason Sparks said. "That person's probably going to do it again to somebody else or somebody they know, and love and you have the chance to stop that or at least do the right thing and save some other people."

Anyone with information has been asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.