Family on disability and fixed income scammed out of apartment

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Too often devious scams target those who can least afford it.

A Lebanon family faces homelessness after losing thousands on a bogus rental. They believe they were targeted because of their desperate situation.

These are good people facing hard times.

A family of six with special needs — two children — in subsidized housing, targeted with an offer of a new larger apartment.

It was a setup.

"Very upset. It's my fault. She started crying in church. I'm sorry," said Rebecca Skidmore.

She is heartbroken and blames herself. Her family of six had given notice at Upton Heights federal housing in Lebanon excited to move.

"We were all packed up and ready to go," Skidmore added.

They paid more than three thousand dollars to a broker online to secure this new townhouse.

In text messages, Skidmore trusted the broker as a gentleman who would keep his word.

She said he manipulated her calling her my love and always asking for more money.

Then on move-in day, the family found the place was already occupied.

"What did you see when you went over to the house? A bunch of people living there. We got scammed big time," said Skidmore.

Now the family faces homelessness having given notice at their existing apartment, and having no means to find a new place.

"We are all on social security and survivor benefits. I have no more money," said Skidmore.

Friends believe the family — because of their desperation for more space — were taken advantage of.

"I feel like they were targeted that they knew what kind of situation they were in where they were at in life," said Justin Davis.

Lebanon police have been notified, but recovering money from online scams like this rarely happens. The family now isn't sure now what do do next.

Detectives say these rental scams are becoming more prevalent.

People need to be wary of social media posts and personally check on claims of available apartments.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family.

