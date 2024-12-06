Family remembers 18-Year-Old killed in tragic shooting outside Murfreesboro Pike night club

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — An 18-year-old girl, enjoying a night out with friends, was tragically shot and killed outside an after-hours club on Murfreesboro Pike this past Sunday.

Ashley Dominguez’s family described her as a bright and positive young woman who left a lasting impact on those around her.

Ashley, who had just finished high school, was spending time with friends when the tragedy occurred. According to Metro Police, there was a heated argument outside the club before shots were fired at a car containing five people, including Ashley. Witnesses reported that Ashley and two other women were shot.

While the other two women were treated at a local hospital and later released, Ashley died from her injuries.

Her family says they're hurt but Ashley wouldn't want them to be in pain for long.

"She was different in her own way. She was so good, so good. She would always see the good in people, even in bad situations," said her older sister, Mira Fragoso. "She was amazing. My sister was amazing, is amazing."

Ashley’s family and friends gathered at Win Bubble Tea, where Ashley had worked during her high school years, to honor her memory. The owners of Win Bubble Tea, along with Taqueria El Gym, have partnered to raise funds for Ashley’s funeral service, reflecting the deep ties Ashley had in her community.

But amid the grief, there is also a call for justice.

"My sister didn’t deserve what happened to her. She doesn’t, but she does deserve justice," Fragoso said.

Metro Police homicide detectives are actively pursuing leads as they investigate the shooting. As the investigation continues, Ashley's family remains hopeful that justice will be served.

To assist with funeral expenses, the family has set up a GoFundMepage, where community members can contribute to help cover costs during this difficult time.

