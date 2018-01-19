Family Remembers Patriarch Killed In Carjacking

NASHVILLE, Tenn., - A week after a Nashville man was shot and killed during a carjacking, his family is focusing on how Robert Payne, 70, lived instead of how he died.

"I don’t understand why or what happened but I’m just numb. He was to the point where he was happy, he was living his life," daughter Samica Payne said.

Police said minutes after a shooting on Jenkins Court on Jan 12., the gunman, identified as 24-year-old Queshan Brooks, then allegedly went to 10th Avenue North and carjacked two men in a gold Chevrolet Impala.

Payne died in the shooting.

He was a Vietnam Veteran and throughout his life, his family said he loved to take care of others.

"He was a good man," son Umar West said."He loved fishing, he loved being around his family. He enjoyed get-togethers, family outings. He enjoyed cooking, enjoyed eating more I’m sure, he said.

"It’s kind of been a downwards spiral but we managed to all stay together. But we will overcome this. Just as he would if he was here," West said.

A friend of Payne plans to have a candlelight vigil Friday night at 5 p.m. at Monroe Park.