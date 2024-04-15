Family remembers TSU football player killed in hit-and-run crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — The Page family of Inglewood is mourning the loss of their beloved son, Chazan Page, who tragically lost his life while saving his girlfriend from a speeding car on Gallatin Pike early Sunday morning.

Chazan's final act of bravery has left an indelible mark on his family and community, who now mourn the loss of a young man adored by many.

"Everybody knows Chazan. You see Chazan, you know he’s smiling," expressed his father, Rico Page, reflecting on the infectious positivity that defined his son.

A passionate football player since his peewee days, Chazan dedicated himself to the sport throughout his academic journey, as a student-athlete for Tennessee State University.

Playing 28 career games on the offensive line, Chazan's love for football was matched only by his love for life and his anticipation for the future.

At just seven credits away from obtaining his degree, the Page family was eagerly awaiting Chazan's graduation, but now they find themselves preparing for his funeral.

The tragic incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. when a red sedan or small SUV, traveling at high speed, struck Chazan as he crossed Gallatin Pike with his girlfriend near Marion Avenue. Despite the driver fleeing the scene, Chazan's selfless act of pushing his girlfriend out of harm's way before being struck by the vehicle has left a lasting legacy of heroism.

Now, as the family grapples with their grief, they plead for the hit-and-run driver to come forward and provide closure.

"Just come forward and help us put this case to rest," implored Lawanda Page, Chazan's mother

In the midst of their mourning, Lawanda finds solace in the memories of her son, whose presence will forever be felt in the hearts of those who knew him.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the vehicle or the hit-and-run driver to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. They emphasize that the vehicle involved should have significant front-end damage.