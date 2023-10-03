Family renews call for information on missing Nashville grandmother

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On the seventh anniversary of a Nashville grandmother's disappearance, her granddaughter is renewing her call for help, sharing several photos in the video above in hopes of solving the case.

"We don’t have all the answers that we need, or that we want," said Quontesa Chambers, granddaughter of Wanda Faye Walker. "We’re not giving up, and we are not losing hope."

Chambers said her grandmother was always the life of the party, present at family gatherings, birthdays and graduations. She said she is missed tremendously.

"It's one thing to bury someone and know they are deceased," said Chambers. "It is another to know something happened, but you don’t have any answers connecting to what happened."

Walker, 60, was a retired Metro Schools teacher and worked part-time at the Dollar Tree on Franklin Pike at the time of her disappearance.

Metro Nashville Police Department officials said Walker was last seen Oct. 4, 2016. She left her home on 11th Avenue South and had car troubles on Wedgewood Avenue near the railroad trestle. Her boyfriend came to help her, and once he got the car running, he left. He was the last person to see her alive.

Walker didn't show up for work, and her family became concerned. Just over a week later, her silver Nissan Maxima was found abandoned in an alley off of Wade Avenue. The car was locked, and her purse and belongings were inside.

Detectives also found a significant amount of blood in the back seat, and it was later determined the blood belonged to Walker.

"We believe foul play is suspected," said Matthew Filter,

a detective with the Metro Police Department's Cold Case-Homicide/Missing Persons unit.

Filter said there have been no new developments in the case in the last year, but that can change with one tip from the public. Walker's family also encouraged anyone with information on her life or her disappearance to come forward.

"I always ask people to put themselves in our shoes, if this was one of your family members or someone you loved, would you like someone to share information that would get us one step close to finding out what happened?" said Chambers.

Chambers said two days before Walker disappeared she had a conversation with her daughter about how she wanted to end a relationship she was currently in. She said she didn't offer a lot of details, but said she was capable of handling the situation without help.

Walker's family will mark the anniversary of her disappearance on Wednesday, Oct. 4 with a march starting at the Edgehill Library at 1409 12th Ave. South. They encourage anyone who knew Walker to attend.

There is currently an $11,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

If you have any information on what happened to Wanda Faye Walker, you can call the Metro Police Department Cold Case Unit at 615-862-7329. You can also call Nashville Crime Stoppers anonymously at 615-74-CRIME.