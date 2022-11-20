Family safe from house fire after being awoken by smoke alarms

GRASSLAND, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Williamson County family is safe after working smoke alarms woke them up early Sunday morning.

Williamson County Rescue says last night the family was using their fireplace on their exterior porch, and around 5:30 a.m., the smoke alarms sounded, and the family smelled smoke.

They were able to safely leave their home and call 911. Williamson County Rescue Squad Stations 22, 12, 14, and 24 were able to limit the fire to the back of the home and porch.

The department says the homeowner’s actions saved the lives of the entire family and pet. Fire can often hide behind walls out of sight and can grow quickly. Always alert 911 so that the fire department can inspect the home for hidden fire and mitigate the issue quickly.

If you have questions regarding the maintenance of your smoke alarms, you can contact Willamson County Rescue Squad at info@wcfire.com.