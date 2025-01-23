Family said 'it's not fair' after their teen dies in Antioch High School shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Josselin Corea Escalante's father said he is beyond devastated.

His 16-year-old daughter died after a shooting inside the Antioch High School cafeteria on Wednesday.

“Every day I told her how much I loved her," German Corea said to me in Spanish.

He said Josselin always brought home good grades and played soccer. She was kind and loving. He told me Josselin was an older sister but still daddy’s little girl.

He said that when he sent her to school today, he never imagined she wouldn’t come home.

"It's not fair," he said.

Her aunt Maria Corea said the family is devastated and at a loss for words. She told me Josselin was an older sister but still daddy’s little girl. Maria said the family sends their kids to school every day to get educated and for a better future.

“Oh God. She was my girl," she told me. "She was a very calm girl and well-behaved. She had good grades in school. She was a girl who loved her parents and all her family.”

Now, the family is asking for more security in the school. They said it is always the same story with any school shooting, and they don't think anything ever changes.

The Antioch community is hosting a vigil for the students at the school in her memory on Wednesday night.

