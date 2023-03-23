Family searching for missing man in La Vergne

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A missing person report has been filed for a La Vergne man who was last seen Saturday leaving his home on foot.

The La Vergne Police Department says 31-year-old Gregory Parker was reported missing Monday, March 20. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue and white "western style" hoodie and moccasins for shoes, according to the report.

Parker is described as a 5'10" male weighing 130 lbs. with dirty blonde hair. He has a tattoo that says "Christian" on his left shoulder and a tattoo of a star on his right wrist.

Gregory Parker's brother, Joshua Parker, reported to News Channel 5 that his brother is diagnosed with schizophrenia. The family believes that Gregory Parker may be lost or in danger, and they are asking for the public's help in locating Gregory.

Anyone with information about Parker's location should contact the La Vergne Police Department at 615-793-7744 or contact their local law enforcement agency.