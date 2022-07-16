Family still waits for answers five years after deadly hit-and-run in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Five years after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Nashville, her family is pleading for someone to come forward with information that will help catch the driver responsible.

Kayla Anderson, 29, was visiting Nashville to see a friend in the hospital who just had a baby and go out downtown when she was killed.

Metro Nashville Police Department officers said on July 15, 2017, just after 3:30 a.m., Anderson was found lying in the middle of Charlotte Avenue after she had been hit by a vehicle. She was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she died.

Investigators said Anderson was with a friend in a car at the Shell Station on Charlotte when she got out of the car and walked away. She was intoxicated at the time. A witness reported hearing tires squeal, and a woman scream just before Anderson was found.

Surveillance cameras captured a white pickup truck with a crew cab that police believe hit Anderson. However, neither the truck nor the driver have ever been identified.

"No family should ever have to go through anything like this ever," said Heather Young, Anderson's sister-in-law. "You should be able to lie down at night and have answers to what happened."

Anderson's family said she had a big heart and would do anything for anybody. They also described her as beautiful and having a great sense of humor.

"I know the family, we all still want to know the full truth of what happened that night," added Steven Young, Anderson's brother.

They said they miss and think about Anderson every day. After five years of waiting, they are still grieving and hoping answers and closure come soon.

"Whatever the cause is, I hope they have had time to realize the impact they had on the family," said Steven Young. "I hope they have the courage to come forward."

If you have any information on who hit and killed Anderson, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.