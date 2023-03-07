Family waits for justice two years after Nashville teen's murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two years after a Nashville teenager was shot and killed, no one has been arrested in connection to the crime. However, his family isn't giving up hope justice will come.

Metro Police say on Dec. 6, 2020, around 3:30 a.m., Antwan Palmer Jr., 19, was in the parking lot behind Club Premium on Murfreesboro Pike when he got caught in the crossfire of gunshots. After he was hit in the leg, he tried to drive off but wrecked his car just down the road from the club. He died at the scene. His friend who was in the car with him was also hurt, but she survived.

Palmer's family said there were no security cameras on the outside the building, and that has made it even harder to learn what happened. The shooting has left Palmer's entire family heartbroken.

"He was the only son, the only nephew, and the only grandson," said Tiffany Taylor, Palmer's aunt. "It just touches everyone."

Family members described Palmer as the life of the party. They said he was always smiling, smart, talented and he loved his family.

"He was loved by many, and he loved many," said Alexis Taylor, Palmer's cousin.

Palmer grew up in Nashville had graduated from John Overton High School. His family says he was planning to go to college and was looking ahead to the future when he was shot and killed.

His family continues to celebrate his birthday, look at photos, share memories and visit his gravesite to keep his memory alive.

"We literally just went to his grave yesterday," said Alexis Taylor. "We go visit him all the time, just to go talk to him."

While waiting for answers has been difficult, his family is hopeful that one day they will get some closure. They encourage anyone with information on the shooting to speak with police.

"We would like somebody, anybody to come forward," said Felicia Randle, Palmer's mother. "Whether it was an accident or whatever the case may be, please tell us anything."

"We need justice," said Tiffany Taylor. "We need to know what happened."

Anyone with information about Antwan Palmer Junior's murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous.