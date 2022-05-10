Family wants closure after Nashville mother is missing for 30 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Almost 30 years after a Nashville mother walked out of a fast food restaurant and disappeared, her family is still waiting for answers.

On August 19, 1992, Metro Nashville Police Department officers said Pamela Mitchell went to the Krystal on West Trinity Lane and Dickerson Pike in Nashville to get something to eat. The 35-year-old ran into someone she knew, got into the car with him and left the restaurant. It was the last time anyone saw her.

"I think at this point we have to assume foul play was involved," said Detective Matthew Filter, with the Metro Nashville Police Department. "She has been missing this long, and has had no contact with family at all."

Filter said Mitchell lived along Dickerson Road and hung out in the area where she disappeared. He believed there are people in the area who know what happened to her.

"Even if they don’t have any direct knowledge of what happen to her, just some of the information about her habits, and her life in general might help us, or lead us in the right direction," Filter said.

Karen Gifford, who is Mitchell's sister-in-law, said Mitchell had become involved in drugs and prostitution and the wrong crowd. However, the mother of two had an outgoing personality and loved her family.

"I'm still hopeful answers will come," said Gifford. "Hopefully, it will be in my lifetime. Both her parents are passed away now, and they didn't know what happened to her."

Gifford said family members searched the area where Mitchell was last seen right after she disappeared, but came up empty handed. She also believes someone in that area knows what happened to Mitchell, and hopes they will feel more comfortable talking to police now that 30 years have passed.

"I think it would help so much if people would be willing to come out and talk," said Gifford. "You might think it is small or nothing, but it might be the one word or key that finds her."

"You want to close every case you have," Filter said. "But we have to work with the public. We have to have the public's help to clear these cases out."

"It would mean the world to me," said Gifford. "It would put me at peace, and I would know that she would be at peace now."

If you have any information on Mitchell's disappearance, please call the Metro Police Cold Case Unit at 615-862-7329, or Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.