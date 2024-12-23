Family's journey of love and sacrifice: A Christmas miracle of life

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We’re sharing one family’s story of love and sacrifice – one that gives a whole new meaning to the phrase “the gift that keeps on giving.”

As Christmas approaches, Tosha Colas and her son Dy’sean Roberts are celebrating the gift of life. But their journey to this moment has been anything but easy.

“With my kidneys, I never knew how bad it could get,” said Roberts. A rare genetic disease called Alport has affected the family for generations.

“So, my mother had it, I have it, my baby sister has it, my niece has it, and then my oldest son has it,” explained Colas. Tosha’s mother—and Dy’sean’s grandmother—died in 2021 at 58 years old after kidney failure. A year later, Dy’sean’s own kidneys began to fail.

“Just seeing my mother go through that took a toll on me,” added Colas. “And then when my son had to start dialysis, I was like, you know, I’ve seen this since I was eight.”

At just 22 years old, Dy’Sean was forced to leave college and return home. He started dialysis and waited for a transplant—but a determined Dy’sean says he didn’t want to give up. He started online school and graduated in May 2023.

“I wanted to prove to people to never limit yourself, because your potential is always high, no matter what circumstances you are going through. You can always accomplish what you put your mind to,” said Roberts.

But those challenges continued.

“I have to see my son hook himself up to dialysis, and there’s nothing that I can do about it,” said Colas. “Because I have Alport’s, I’ve always said if I could give you a kidney, you wouldn’t have had to do one day of dialysis. As a mother, seeing your child have it worse than you, it hurt.”

Friends and family all got tested to see if they could be the match. But for almost three years, there was no luck—until Dy’sean’s aunt, TyQuazha Reed, was just who he was looking for.

She’s still recovering from the surgery, which took place a little more than a week ago. She says she was praying to be able to help her nephew.

“I can’t even explain the feelings I had when I received the call that you and him are a match; you are a perfect genetic match—it warmed my heart," said Reed. "Because that’s my baby, and I’m going to give him whatever he needs.”

In a season filled with miracles, just before Christmas and Dy’sean’s birthday, he received the gift of a lifetime.

“My aunt, that’s my hero. She really saved my life,” said Roberts. “I didn’t have to do another whole year of dialysis or another month. So, I am very thankful for her.”

