NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Country music artist Morgan Wallen will be performing a free show at Bridgestone Arena on Friday to commemorate the release of One Thing At A Time.

Fans can only reserve Wallen's tickets in person at Bridgestone and are capped at two tickets per-person.

The in-the-round show kicks-off Friday night at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 4:30 p.m.