Fans Brave Cold For Music City Bowl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Thousands of fans from Illinois and Kentucky braved temperatures below freezing on Thursday as events kicked off ahead of the 20th annual Music City Bowl.

The University of Kentucky football team has been set to kick off against Northwestern at 3 p.m. Friday at Nissan Stadium.

For fans from Illinois, the bone-chilling cold temperatures in Nashville were actually warmer than they expected.

"It’s warmer here. We’re happy to be here in Nashville. It is warmer, it’s about 20 degrees," one fan said.

With both teams being the Wildcats, the bowl will see them battle it out to find out which cat comes out on top.