Fans can see Music City Grand Prix trophy during CMA Fest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — CMA Fest is big for businesses as record labels are busy promoting their artists, but one label in particular is hoping to keep the excitement going all summer long.

Big Machine Label Group is giving fans the chance to see the Music City Grand Prix trophy in preparation for IndyCar's return to Nashville later this summer.

The inaugural event drew more than 100,000 people to the city last summer. This year's event will be held August 5 through 7.

Multiple artists with Big Machine Label Group are performing this weekend, including Carly Pearce and Thomas Rhett at Nissan Stadium. Scott Borchetta, president, CEO and founder of Big Machine Label Group, said CMA Fest will be a party all weekend as the festival is returning after a two-year hiatus.

"To have CMA Music Fest back... we've missed it. Two years gone — the fans are going crazy and the artists, they've been off the road for two years, they've been like caged animals. So all the shows are going incredible," Borchetta said. "If you're not going to the stadium, there are so many free activities. So come on down, hang out with us on Broadway."

The label will be hosting a mix of meet and greets, autograph signings and performances at the Big Machine Store & Distiller on Third Avenue S., where the Music City Grand Prix Trophy will also be displayed.